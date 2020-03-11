Geeta Basra channels her passion for music, learns to play the piano!

Geeta Basra is learning the piano. Growing up in England, the actor had taken violin lessons, but after moving to India, music took a backseat. Now that she has rekindled her passion, Basra has started learning the piano with daughter Hinaya. "It calms me down. We had a piano at our home in the UK, and my mother used to play it. I have just started lessons and I am enjoying the process and so is Hinaya," says Basra.

Well, Basra, just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, is taking out time to fulfill her passion for other things, and what we admire is that she's also teaching her daughter how to play the piano. And in case you have been following her on Instagram, you would be knowing how often she posts some lovely pictures with her daughter.

Recently, she posted three gorgeous pictures with her where the mother-daughter duo could be seen twinning in Orange. Take a look:

