Geeta Basra walks the ramp with husband Harbhajan Singh

Born and bought up in the UK, actress Geeta Basra always dreamt of wearing a white princess gown for her wedding. As it turned out, she had an Indian style wedding with Harbhajan Singh and her dream bridal look had to be shelved until recently. The actress walked a ramp as a showstopper along with her cricketer husband where she wore the princess gown.

"It was a dream for Geeta and when the opportunity came she jumped at the chance. The pictures have come out beautifully and Geeta is on cloud nine", adds a source.

Commenting on the same, Geeta Says "Born and bought up in the UK, I have always dreamt of a white wedding as is the norm there. I have seen my friends donning the white gown and looking angelic and I too wanted our marriage registration in the UK but due to time constraints, it wasn’t possible. Now after the show, I am glad I could live my dream of a white wedding."

