Geeta Hansaria- Age doesn't matter when your talent lays the golden route

Talent is something which is ineffaceable, and it completely doesn't matter what's your age is, if you are passionate enough you will definitely make it to that point.

Well, it's an interesting story. Geeta Hansaria is a 44-year-old food and lifestyle blogger, she is a daughter, a woman and a mother doing amazing work. She is also a content writer. She gained interest in food because of her food-loving husband and now she is connoisseur at it. She gained popularity on social media by putting out the pictures of her preparations. Once she started posting content about her thalis and those were so popular, after that she is commonly known as thali queen, Geeta ki thali and viral queen.

She usually posts pictures of food that she cooks and for that, she was also been approached for collaborations and has done a lot of them. She and her daughter known as little foodie also give food reviews on her Instagram handle. (https://instagram.com/geetasfoodielife/). She is planning to come up with something new on her page like her popular Saturday selfies with food, mera lunch box, meri healthy thali etc.

She is a vegetarian food blogger and loves to capture street foods of India, she has done coverage of some popular street foods like Assam, Amritsar, Delhi and Mumbai.

From cooking delicious food to making it worth presentable she is teaching a lot about food and it's essential to numerous people out there. Creating her own pictures of food love, she is inspiring a lot of people. Thus, we wish her Good luck.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.