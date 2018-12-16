Geeta Iyengar, daughter of yogacharya BKS Iyengar, passes away at 74

national

She was a mother to all her disciples and to her family after her mother expired in 1973

Geeta Iyengar

74-year-old Dr Geeta S Iyengar, daughter of Yogacharya B.K.S. Iyengar and director of the Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, Pune, a renowned Yoga guru herself, passed away on Sunday morning due to myocardial infarction in Pune.

Geeta was declared dead on Sunday morning in Pune.

Geeta had started learning and teaching yoga at the young age of eleven. She did her doctorate in Ayurveda and was an authority on the connections between Ayurveda and Yoga. She is survived by her brother Prashant and her four sisters.

Geeta taught classes in the last fortnight to a generation of students from 56 countries at Balewadi, Pune at Yogacharya B. K. S. Iyengar's birth centenary celebrations. Her demise comes as a shock to everyone.

She was the author of the landmark book, "Yoga - A Gem For Women", amongst many others.

Geeta's funeral will be held in Pune at 3 pm on Sunday at Vaikunth Crematorium, Navi Peth, Pune

