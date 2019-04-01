Geeta Kapur's Nazar ka teeka for Alia Bhatt!

television

Alia Bhatt along with her Kalank co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha graced the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3 to promote this year's highly anticipated movie.

The six-year-old extremely talented contestant Rupsa Batabyal of Kolkata performed on one of Alia's recently released song from Kalank, Ghar More Pardesiya along with Super Guru Nishant. Just like Alia's flawless and graceful performance, Rupsa and Nishant too managed to mesmerize the judges.

After watching the performance Alia Bhatt shared, "This one song to me is like a whole film because even Geeta Maa knows that I'm not a good dancer, I act to be a good dancer. I had to perform Kathak in front of Madhuri ma'am, so I really worked very hard to perform but watching Rupsa dance today, I'm feeling so emotional because just at the age of 6 years with the amazingness and grace you have danced with, I think if our director would have met you first, he would have made you dance on the song and not me. This is the first time somebody is performing on this song on stage and the feeling is something else. I thank Super Dancer 3 for this."

Impressed by her performance, Alia went up to the stage and performed for everyone on the same song with Rupsa. Alia captivated the audience with her very graceful and elegance dance moves. Super judge Geeta Kapur got emotional and overwhelmed watching Alia perform and went towards the stage to give her a tight hug.

Impressed by Alia's performance Geeta gave her a Nazar ka Teeka because that's how much in awe everyone was. Alia too got emotional with everyone's response. Geeta said, "It is heartwarming to see Alia like this. From Radha Teri Chunri to this is a drastic change and it's so great to see her growth and improvement. It's just dedication and hard work that has resulted in this."

