Geeta Kapur's 'second chance' with Farah Khan

Updated: Mar 15, 2019, 14:56 IST | IANS

Geeta Kapur was thrilled to have her guru on stage of Super Dancer Chapter 3

Choreographer Geeta Kapur made the most out of the second chance she got from her mentor Farah Khan. This weekend, "Super Dancer Chapter 3" will be dedicated to 'Guru-Shishya', and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will be seen talking about her journey. Geeta was thrilled to have her guru on stage, read a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

Talking about her second chance, Geeta mentioned: "I had started my dance career with Farah's troupe but due to some family crisis, I had to leave the troupe and get into choreographing."

"But soon I realised that this was not helping me. I was not able to earn as much as I had thought I would so, I decided to go back to Farah. Luckily, Farah gave me a second chance and took me back as her assistant. I am eternally grateful to her for giving me this opportunity yet again," she added.

