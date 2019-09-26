Geeta Phogat, Ajinkya Rahane's wife share baby bump pics with a strong message

Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat and Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika Dhopavkar recently took to social media site Instagram to share some strong post on pregnancy.

Geeta Phogat, age 30, who is pregnant with her first child, Instagrammed a photo and captioned it, "I am a mother. I love my child. I care for my child.I know the importance of my child's physical and mental growth. I am ready to strive to see my child grow well, respect well and contribute well to the society and to the country. I know it all starts now, in my womb. I know it all starts with I. I = IODINE Thanks to @desh_ka_namak I'm getting the adequate amount of iodine which will help in my child's mental development. I am not #Missing.

Geeta Phogat also went on to request Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika Dhopavkar to stand up and spread awareness for the same. She added, "I nominate @radhika_dhopavkar to also stand up for and ensure she is not #MissingI and urge all Moms @mybabychakra to spread awareness for the same."

Geeta Phogat is one of India's finest wrestlers and created history to be the first Indian women's wrestler who qualified for the Olympic Games. She is also India's first wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. She was trained by her father Mahavir Phogat and her sisters Babita, Vinesh, Ritu, Priyanka and Sangeeta are wrestlers.

Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika also took to Instagram to further the cause and share a photo of her baby bump with a strong message. Radhika posted, 'Have more of milk and milk products. Don’t have that much coffee. And are you taking the supplements you need? Being pregnant means being ready for extra care and extra attention from just about everyone. And the flood of information can only make things confusing. I have found it helpful to stick to the basics and keep track of my daily nutrient intake. Among all nutrients, I got to know how adequate iodine is essential for an expecting mother as well as the baby since first 1000 days of life are considered to be the critical period for Brain development for which Iodine is an essential nutrient.. Thankfully, Tata Salt with iodine is already a part of my diet. Thus, I am not #MissingI. @desh_ka_namak. Requesting all mothers @momspresso to pledge their support in raising awareness for #MissingI'

Ajinkya Rahane is the vice-captain of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team playing against South Africa in a home series. India will take on South Africa in the first of three test matches on October 2.

