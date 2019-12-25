Geeta Phogat blessed with a baby boy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: The Indian women wrestler Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Kumar welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. 31-year-old wrestler took to Twitter to share the good news with friends and fans, as she wrote: "HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described as the feelings of watching your own baby be born".

View this post on Instagram

The two got married on January 29, 2017, in Haryana.

Geeta and her sister Babita Phogat hold an impressive record in the wrestling arena and are known worldwide after the Bollywood movie, based on their life, was released in 2016.

