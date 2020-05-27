Geeta Phogat can't stop cuddling her son Arjun in new Instagram photo

India’s star wrestler Geeta Phogat is sure enjoying life as a mother during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, Geeta Phogat took to social media site Instagram to share an adorable picture along with her little son Arjun and captioned it: “Good Morning Insta Family @arjunpawangeet #momlife #motherhood #lifewithbaby.”

Geeta Phogat became a mom for the first time when she gave birth to a baby boy in December 2019. In January 2020, Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Kumar announced the name of their son to the world - Arjun.

Geeta Phogat dated Pawan Kumar for a few years before the two decided to tie the knot in November 2016. Geeta Phogat's life came to the big screen that same year in December through the Bollywood biopic film Dangal which starred Aamir Kha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim

