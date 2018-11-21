Geeta Phogat celebrates second wedding anniversary, shares photo
She captioned it: "Cheers to two year of loving caring supporting adjusting annoying celebrating enjoying fighting changing growing cheers to living life cheers to us. cheers to you @pawankumar86kg."
India wrestler Geeta Phogat celebrated her second wedding anniversary yesterday by posting this throwback wedding picture with husband Pawan Kumar Saroha on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Pawan too had a cute message for Geeta and wrote: "Happy anniversary to the most amazing woman I'm beyond blessed to be on this journey with you! you are my heart my love and my one and only! I love you wife more than words can express!"
Meanwhile, Pawan too had a cute message for Geeta and wrote: "Happy anniversary to the most amazing woman I'm beyond blessed to be on this journey with you! you are my heart my love and my one and only! I love you wife more than words can express!"
