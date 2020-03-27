Geeta Phogat can handle feeding her son Arjun 'in every position'. See Photo

India's star wrestler Geeta Phogat, like other Indian sports stars and athletes, is also under isolation following PM Narendra Modi's recent announcement to have the entire nation on lockdown for 21 days in order to counter the Coronavirus pandemic.

Geeta Phogat meanwhile took to social media site Instagram to share a cute picture of her feeding her son Arjun. Geeta Phogat had a nice caption with a humourous element to it. She said, "3 months of nourishing of this cutie @arjunpawansaroha. Mostly he likes to feed in this position. I think he understood that his mother is a wrestler and she will handle him in every position and in any situation #feedingtime #momlife #babyboy." Here is a look at the photo

Geeta Phogat got married to her longtime boyfriend and fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar in 2016. Her son Arjun was born in December 2019. Geeta Phogat is the most famous female wrestler to come out of India and is the first female wrestler to ever qualify for the Olympic Games. In 2010, Geeta Phogat became the first wrestler to ever win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Phogat's life came to the big screen in the 2016 Bollywood film Dangal starring Aamir Khan.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates