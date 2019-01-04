Geetanjali Mishra enjoys playing cameos

television

Actress Geetanjali Mishra gets mostly cameos in TV shows, but she isn't complaining

Geetanjali Mishra

Actress Geetanjali Mishra gets mostly cameos in TV shows, but she isn't complaining. "I enjoy getting noticed on-screen. Cameos play an important role in the shows. Many important twists and plots revolve around cameo performers. I made my acting debut with 'Sangam' which was a lengthy role, but now I enjoy more of episodic and cameo roles," Geetanjali said in a statement.

She has been part of episodic dramas like "Crime Patrol" and "Savdhaan India". "Cameos help me to become a different person again and again, and my fans can see a new me. It feels good to entertain them with a new role and a look everytime," she added.

