Geetanjali Thapa resembles Meena Kumari, feels Bioscopewala director

National Award winner Geetanjali Thapa (Liar's Dice) was cast in debutant director Deb Medhekar's Bioscopewala as she reminds him of the late actor Meena Kumari. The filmmaker is a fan of the Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) actor and wanted someone who could fit into that mould.

Bioscopewala extends the story from where Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala -- a widely known short story penned in 1892 -- ends.

In this film, Kabuliwala shows films to children in Kolkata on his bioscope. Being with the children, specially young Mini, reminds him of his daughter who is in Kabul ravaged by civil war.

The movie stars the legendary actor Danny Denzongpa as the 'bioscopewala'.

