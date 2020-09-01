Geetika Tyagi on Class of 83: I am getting appreciated by the critics as well as people

Actress Geetika Tyagi, who's known for playing powerful roles on the screen and stage, and was last seen in Nagesh Kukunoor's 'City of Dreams' on Hotstar and film 22 yards with Barun Sobti, is now currently seen in 'Class of 83' on Netflix, playing the female lead opposite Bobby Deol. Class of 83 is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

On talking about her character in the film she says, "So I play Sudha who is the wife of the protagonist Dean Vijay. Without Sudha, Dean Vijay is incomplete. She is sacrificing but also a decisive person who understands her husband too well. She knows what Vijay Singh's duty means to him. Theirs was a beautiful love story. But it remains incomplete because of her death which Vijay Singh hasn't been able to come to terms with.

She added, "It's a very beautiful character. The film is about a demoted cop who trains 5 cadets as lethal assassins policemen to punish corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies. It's a revenge story but it's also a heart aching love story. Vijay Singh keeps reminiscing about his wife, he harbours the guilt that because of his duty he couldn't be with Sudha in her last moments. This becomes really difficult for him to accept."

The actress is getting appreciation for her role, "I am getting appreciated by the critics as well as people. They are liking the pairing a lot. The look has been liked a lot too. The role is small but pivotal. People have loved the emotional bond between Sudha and Vijay. It feels nice when someone praises your work."

Class of 83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal with whom she had worked on 'Powder' earlier. On sharing her screen space with Bobby Deol she said, "Bobby Deol was a lovely co-actor to work with. The experience was wonderful. We had exchanged a lot of conversations on films and how OTT has become a new big thing."

She will resume shooting for City Of Dreams season 2 Soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news