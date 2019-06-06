Gen VK Singh opens Rs 49 crore Vasundhara flyover in Ghaziabad

national

General V.K. Singh. Pic/Twitter V.K. Singh

On June 6, 2019, Union Minister of State for Surface Transport Gen (retired) V.K. Singh inaugurated the Vasundhara flyover for the public in Ghaziabad. The flyover will facilitate travel from the Mohan Nagar side to the UP Gate without any stoppage. It will also allow residents of Indirapuram and Vasundhara to travel to the industrial area site 4, Sahibabad Industrial Estate, without facing any traffic jam.

The Minister said the project could be completed in record time because of good coordination between different agencies like the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the Municipal Corporation, the district administration, and the state highway authorities.

General V.K. Singh took to social networking site Twitter to share pictures of the flyover inauguration. While sharing the pictures on Twitter he wrote: Inaugurated a six-lane bridge on the Delhi-Meerut highway.

The construction of the Rs 49 crore flyover was started in April 2018.

