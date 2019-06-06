Gen VK Singh opens Rs 49 crore Vasundhara flyover in Ghaziabad
The Minister said the project could be completed in record time because of good coordination between different agencies like the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the Municipal Corporation, the district administration
On June 6, 2019, Union Minister of State for Surface Transport Gen (retired) V.K. Singh inaugurated the Vasundhara flyover for the public in Ghaziabad. The flyover will facilitate travel from the Mohan Nagar side to the UP Gate without any stoppage. It will also allow residents of Indirapuram and Vasundhara to travel to the industrial area site 4, Sahibabad Industrial Estate, without facing any traffic jam.
Union Minister of State for Surface Transport Gen (retired) #VKSingh opened the #Vasundharaflyover for public on June 6.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 6, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/3hiCqupfIe
The Minister said the project could be completed in record time because of good coordination between different agencies like the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the Municipal Corporation, the district administration, and the state highway authorities.
Inaugurated a six lane bridge on the Delhi-Meerut highway #InclusiveGovernance #Development #DeliveringOnOurPromises pic.twitter.com/C18TK2lrPb— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) June 6, 2019
General V.K. Singh took to social networking site Twitter to share pictures of the flyover inauguration. While sharing the pictures on Twitter he wrote: Inaugurated a six-lane bridge on the Delhi-Meerut highway.
The construction of the Rs 49 crore flyover was started in April 2018.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel