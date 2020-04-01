Search

Genda Phool: Netizens ask Badshah to give the original composer Ratan Kahar due credit, singer responds

Published: Apr 01, 2020, 13:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

It may be trending well on YouTube, but Badshah's song Genda Phool has irked some people on social media who want the rapper to give due credit to the original composer Ratan Kahar. This is how he has responded.

Ratan Kahar and Badshah Picture Courtesy: YouTube and Instagram
Ratan Kahar and Badshah Picture Courtesy: YouTube and Instagram

It may be trending well on YouTube, but Badshah's song Genda Phool has irked some people on social media who want the rapper to give due credit to the original composer Ratan Kahar. This is how he has responded. 

Let's talk about Kahar first. While talking to reporters in West Bengal where he resides, he said, "The lyrics of this song were written by me and music composition was also mine. But I never got any recognition for the song and it pains me a lot. I am Ratan Kahar, who never got recognised for the song."

A lot of people on Twitter also reacted to his plea and began sharing videos of the composer and how he has complete right to get his due credit. The reactions were scathing, to say the least. Have a look at them right here:

And now, seeing the matter, Badshah took to his Twitter account to clarify the same and put out his side of the story before all of us. He wrote- "I would first of all like to thank each one of you that have loved and liked the song "Genda Phool" especially the appreciation front the Bengali community worldwide." (sic) And then came his clarification. It's a long one so do read from start to finish, have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Please read

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) onMar 31, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK