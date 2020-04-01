Genda Phool: Netizens ask Badshah to give the original composer Ratan Kahar due credit, singer responds

It may be trending well on YouTube, but Badshah's song Genda Phool has irked some people on social media who want the rapper to give due credit to the original composer Ratan Kahar. This is how he has responded.

Let's talk about Kahar first. While talking to reporters in West Bengal where he resides, he said, "The lyrics of this song were written by me and music composition was also mine. But I never got any recognition for the song and it pains me a lot. I am Ratan Kahar, who never got recognised for the song."

A lot of people on Twitter also reacted to his plea and began sharing videos of the composer and how he has complete right to get his due credit. The reactions were scathing, to say the least. Have a look at them right here:

Here is a video of RATAN KAHAR performing his classic hit GENDA PHOOL from his residence in Shiuri (Birbhum district, West Bengal): https://t.co/akhGFAXgvc

In the end, he expresses (in Bengali) his sadness for not getting credited for his lyrics and composition. — Rohan Dasgupta (@RohanDasgupta) March 30, 2020

. @Its_Badshah is it true that "Genda Phool" is not your song?

Someone posted its RATAN KAHAR performing his classic hit GENDA PHOOL from his residence in Shiuri (Birbhum district, West Bengal). Hope original composer get credit. https://t.co/tZUmxNXAk1 #BhulaDunga50M pic.twitter.com/STzjfKKCau — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) March 30, 2020

@sonymusicindia

It was very pleasant to listen to Genda Phool, you used a Bengali folklore, that we grew up listening.

But nowhere in the YouTube it was mentioned the original Bengali lyricist/composer Ratan Kahar.

This is an insult to his memory, so please rectify and edit it. — Pathik Ghosh (@pathik_ghosh) March 27, 2020

@sonymusic give Credit to RATAN KAHAR . We respect our folk singers . Please hope you show your honesty to original artist of this song — Aparajita Mukherjee (@Aparajita__4) March 30, 2020

And now, seeing the matter, Badshah took to his Twitter account to clarify the same and put out his side of the story before all of us. He wrote- "I would first of all like to thank each one of you that have loved and liked the song "Genda Phool" especially the appreciation front the Bengali community worldwide." (sic) And then came his clarification. It's a long one so do read from start to finish, have a look right here:

