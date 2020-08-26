Gender Equality Day: Crushing Patriarchy and Challenging Stereotypes through Art

Art since time immemorial has been a powerful medium of expression and communication to inspire change and empower a voice. To commemorate Gender Equality Day (August 26) a new initiative aims to introduce a unique platform for young artists to inspire a more equal society.

Throughout human history, art has always been a significant tool to chronicle different facets of culture and react against inequalities and injustice. ITC Vivel has embarked on a unique celebratory and expressive initiative, Vivel Voice of Art, to weave a new-age narrative of equality through art.

In a first, Vivel Voice of Art brings together one of India's largest collective of young artists in an initiative to give expression to and inspire a more equal society. The unique platform gives young artists the Voice of Art. Together young artists with celebrate equality this month, through their passionate expressions against patriarchy - be it stereotyping on the basis of gender or attire, highlighting pay gap or societal expectation set on the basis of gender. With more than 400 art entries received from artists across the country sharing their interpretation of a progressive and an equal society, Vivel Voice of Art is a beginning of a unique expression that encourages women to say 'Ab Samjhauta Nahin' (No more compromise).

The brand has been relentlessly working towards empowering women to have an informed 'Voice', encouraging them to challenge the status quo on gender- based stereotypes and the prescriptive behavioural norms they need to conform to. It firmly believes that no one should have to compromise on their dignity or be discriminated against.

Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin with its unique Know Your Rights initiative is working extensively with colleges across India to empower everyone with the knowledge of rights and build equality champions across the nation. More than 700 colleges have experienced the workshop co-created with one of the most renowned legal authorities in India, Ms. Karuna Nundy and around 1 lakh students have actively participated in the workshops that began its outreach in 2019. It has also collaborated with Azad Foundation India to launch ï¿½Parvaz' a feminist leadership programme to empower women and transform communities. The project in its third year now has already introduced more than 40 community leaders in the last two years who have helped transform lives of more than 60,000 women in big ways and small.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, "Equality is a fundamental right yet at times it has been violated by individuals... Voice of Art... seeks to inspire a collective of young people to express their independent voice against patriarchy. It is very encouraging to see the phenomenal response and we believe this emerging expression will help reframe mindsets, as artists imagine a more equal world."

