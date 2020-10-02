Genelia Deshmukh: After marriage, I got busy with another phase in my life

Genelia Deshmukh made her Bollywood debut with Riteish Deshmukh in 2003 with the romantic drama, Tujhe Meri Kasam and went on to do films like Masti, Mere Baap Pehle Aap , Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, and Force. She was last seen in the 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. The actress has also successfully dabbled with the South Indian film industry.

And in an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about her decision to step away from the acting world, the reason for the same, and the kind of roles she would want to essay if she faces the camera again. She said, "When I decided to settle down I was very clear that I want to spend time with Riteish and I wanted to have my children and be around when they need me."

She added, "I think now my kids are somewhat settled in their space. So I'm looking at restarting. There are so many opportunities at the moment. I'm really excited to see the kind of content we're making." She then spoke about life after marriage.

She revealed, "After marriage, I got busy with another phase in my life and didn't want to complicate things. I missed working but I also knew I didn't want to be stressed and go to the sets thinking 'oh my kids are at home, are they alright…' I wanted to give my undivided attention to my craft because I love being an actor and there's no two ways about it."

She then shared her ideas on the kind of roles she would want to essay as an actor if she faces the camera again. She gave a few examples and said, "When I watched Delhi Crime and Aarya, I was like wow female protagonists are portraying such strong and amazing roles these days. And these are the kind of characters I connect with. If I'm coming back after long it should be worth, it should be something that I'll enjoy with all my heart."

