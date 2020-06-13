Genelia Deshmukh happily grooves to Baahubali dance song; watch video

When you are happy you should dance, believes actress Genelia Deshmukh. On Friday, Genelia treated her fans with a cute video that shows her dancing to "Manhohari" track from the blockbuster movie "Baahubali: The Beginning", which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

The clip also shows Genelia happily jumping and kicking the sand. "When happy ... Dance," she captioned the video. A lot of fa posts followed. A user commented: "This video brought smile to my face." Another one wrote: "You look so happy."

View this post on Instagram When happy ... Dance !!! A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) onJun 11, 2020 at 9:56pm PDT

Amid the lockdown, Genelia has tried her best to entertain her fans. From posting funny TikTok videos to giving a glimpse into her workout routine, Genelia's Instagram feed is a complete source of entertainment. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are quite active on social media, and they often surprise their followers with fun videos.

The duo met each other for the first time when Genelia was only 16 and Riteish was in his early 20s. The couple worked together for the first time in Tujhe Meri Kasam, their debut vehicle, and went on to star in films like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. They are blessed with two beautiful children- Riaan and Rahyl.

Well, would you like to see the two of them in a film together again?

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3. The film was the third instalment under the Baaghi franchise. Its first two instalments proved to be blockbusters at the box office. The third one also earned a positive response from the critics and audience.

