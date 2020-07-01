Genelia Deshmukh reminisces her Sea trip

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday posted a super adorable sun-kissed picture of herself from one of her trips to the middle of the ocean. She took to Instagram to post the picture clicked by her star husband Riteish Deshmukh in which she is seen laughing her heart out.

In the picture, Deshmukh is seen wearing a yellow coloured jacket and messed up hair while she is seen sitting on the deck of a boat.

"Those were the days.... But this shall pass too. - @riteishd thank you for making me look good," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor also used the same picture as her Twitter profile picture.

