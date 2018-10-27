General Bipin Rawat: Stern action should be taken against stone throwers

national

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

A day after a soldier was killed in stone-pelting in Kashmir, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that stone-throwers are overground workers of militants and strict action should be taken against them.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he said an FIR has been filed following the soldier's death.

Sepoy Rajendra Singh, 22, was part of a Quick Response Team that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy on Thursday. A few youths hurled stones when the convoy passed through the Anantnag bypass and Singh was hit on the head. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Gen Singh said Border Roads personnel were there to help in construction of roads and bridges and the soldier was escorting the convoy so that it is not targeted by terrorists.

"Who says that those who have stones in their hands must not be treated like OGWs (overground workers)? If they can kill our jawans with stones, are not these pelters terrorists in the making?" he asked.

Gen Rawat said he wanted to tell the stone-pelters that they will not benefit from stone-pelting and that it will be their loss.

"We have lodged an FIR. Due to stone-pelting a number of our soldiers get injured and this time one of our soldiers died. I think strict action should be taken against the stone-pelters responsible for the incident."

