General Manager who saved 800 staffers from death by fire at Mahad

Gokarnam Erankai, general manager of a chemical firm in MIDC, where two factories were completely charred, had first spotted sparks from overhead wire falling on containers



The charred remains of the factory units

Most of the 800 employees of M/s Privi Organic India Limited, MIDC Mahad, probably have Gokarnam Erankai, 47, to thank for being alive today. It was his presence of mind after spotting burning flames and alerting everyone eating lunch at the canteen nearby that prevented any casualties in the massive fire that broke out at the factory on Thursday. Four staffers sustained minor injuries while trying to escape the fire.

According to MIDC Mahad police, Erankai, who is a production general manager with the company, was passing by the INON and Hydrogen plant, when he saw sparks from the electrical cables passing through the pipe rack falling into the Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) in which chemicals were stored.



The blaze at MIDC, Mahad

The police officer said, "The company's lunch time is around 12.45 pm to 1.30 pm and this incident happened between 12.45 pm and 1 pm, when a majority of the employees were in the canteen eating lunch, close to the spot of the fire. One of the four staff injured in the blaze had sustained a fracture."

Erankai, however, downplayed his part in averting a human disaster, saying, "It was a team effort. I just spotted the spark and shouted to alert the others. Luckily, we did not have any casualties. Moreover, all our fire alarms are in place and the internal fire team was prompt to take required action." According to Erankai, "This is the first ever fire at the company's manufacturing unit. The spark from the electrical cable, outside heat and wind velocity did the job of spreading the fire across sections within minutes.



Gokarnam Erankai

The canteen where employees were having lunch, the godowns, storage areas and offices, were completely charred within minutes. Also, 104 motorcycles, 21 bicycles, eight cars, six containers and trucks and two forklifts, parked inside and outside the company boundary wall were burnt. We have water storage capacity of 2.50 lakh litres, with an in-house fire-fighting team and foam tanks that were pressed into service before the external fire engines arrived and brought in control after a few hours."

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Abasaheb Patil, who is also in charge of MIDC, Mahad police station, said, "We have around 100 companies in MIDC, and fire incidents are very rare. We have recorded the statement of Erankai, as he is the general manager. Luckily, no loss of life has been reported in the fire, and we are still in the process of recording statements of eyewitnesses, and those whose vehicles got charred." The local police say prima facie it seems to be a case of accidental fire due to short circuit.

250 cr

Approx loss to property

