Mumbai: General public can't take locals, but hawkers can?

Commuters on the Western line were surprised when they saw hawkers onboard Churchgate-bound local trains, which are currently running in limited numbers only for the essential services employees.

After noticing them for the past two days, the passenger associations complained to the authorities, and also shared videos and photos on social media.

"When we filed a formal complaint, we were told the RPF has been directed to conduct regular checks," said Hitesh Save from Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha.

Himanshu Vartak, who is the consultative committee member for Palghar station, said it is shocking how hawkers entered the station and into trains, which are restricted for most of the general public.

"It is sad that the RPF needs to be advised to conduct checks when hawkers should have been restricted at the entry level itself," he said.

"There are people who have lost jobs because they do not have access to local trains. But a few with the right connections are getting onboard the trains," a commuter said.

WR tackles cases of fake ID cards, passes

WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said special drives are being conducted at stations and on an average 20 cases of suspicious/dubious ID cases are detected and penalised daily.

From June 15, when local services resumed, to October 2, five FIRs have been registered with GRP in fraud ID cases. They have detected 4,555 cases of without ticket and unbooked luggage and collected R23.24 lakh in fines.

During an inspection drive at Borivli station, a person with a suspicious looking laminated identity card and an authority letter was stopped. On enquiry, he revealed that he works at a construction site in Borivli and had procured the authority letter fraudulently.

Also Read: Mumbai: Violating railway rules may put you in jail

At Andheri station, a passenger caught with a forged ID card said he works at a photocopier shop and his boss had given him fake ID cards for other employees, too. He also revealed that at least 50 to 60 people are commuting with fake emergency passes. Two other individuals were nabbed at Borivli station with fake ID cards issued by the same agent, who was later arrested but is now out on bail.

At Mira Road, a person detained with a suspicious ID card confessed to procuring the fake ID card of the cleaning staff of BMC for R1,000. In another instance, a person alighting at Vile Parle station was found with a BMC ID card. However, he worked at a private firm in Vile Parle.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news