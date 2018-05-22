General Zubair Mahmood Hayat: 12 minutes enough to destroy Israel

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was quoted by AWD News, as saying, "If Israel tries to invade our land, we will raze the Zionist regime in less than 12 minutes."



Pakistan is capable of destroying Israel in under 12 minutes, a senior army commander said yesterday. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was quoted by AWD News, as saying, "If Israel tries to invade our land, we will raze the Zionist regime in less than 12 minutes."

General Mahmood Hayat is on record as saying that he was not an anti-Semitic and was candid enough to admit and acknowledge that there is a need for Pakistan to change from within first, rather than worry about what other countries thought of it.

He said, "Pakistan itself has a tainted slate when it comes to human rights. But it wouldn't get any closer to making amends by forming an alliance with Israel either. And, as for improving Pakistan's image externally, well, maybe, we should focus on procuring a change from within first and then worry about what image others have of us," he said during an interview to AWD News.

