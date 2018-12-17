Geoffrey Rush denies misconduct allegations by actress

hollywood

Geoffrey Rush has denied fresh allegations that he acted inappropriately towards an actress

Geoffrey Rush

Actor Geoffrey Rush has denied fresh allegations that he acted inappropriately towards an actress. Orange is the New Black actress Yael Stone has said that the alleged incidents took place when the pair starred together in a Sydney play in 2010-11. She alleged that Rush danced naked in her presence, watched her shower, and sent her sexual text messages.

On Monday, Rush responded to Stone's allegations, saying they were "incorrect" and in some instances "taken completely out of context", reports bbc.com.

"Clearly Yael has been upset on occasion by the spirited enthusiasm I generally bring to my work," the actor said in a statement released by his lawyer.

"I sincerely and deeply regret if I have caused her any distress."

In interviews with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and The New York Times, Stone alleged that a string of incidents took place during a production of "The Diary of a Madman".

The Australian actress, then 25, received text messages from her co-star, then 59, that became "increasingly sexual" in nature, according to her accounts.

She also alleged that the Oscar winner had once held a mirror above her when she was showering in an attempt to see her naked.

Stone said she did not complain at the time because she feared it would harm her career.

Earlier this year, actress Eryn Jean Norvill accused Rush of touching her inappropriately -- a claim he has denied.

