George Clooney to narrate Shimon Peres documentary

Actor George Clooney has come on board to narrate the documentary Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres. It is based on the life of late Israel President Shimon Peres. It's the 16th film produced by Moriah Films, the film division of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles. The production company generates documentaries focused on the Jewish experience as well as contemporary human rights.

Nine months before Peres died in 2016, the 92-year-old had asked Moriah Films to create a documentary on his life story, reports variety.com. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres includes interviews with President Bill Clinton, President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and American singer-songwriter Barbra Streisand.

It will be released later this year. "We deferred production on our documentary about David Ben-Gurion to start working on Never Stop Dreaming...," said director Richard Trank. "We wound up with about 50 hours of footage of Shimon and I was struck by how he wanted to keep learning. He said that dreams are what kept him young." Trank said the documentary has been scheduled for a June 13 screening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The release is likely to coincide with the anniversary of Peres' passing on September 28.

