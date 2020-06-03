'George Floyd's death a homicide, his heart stopped while restrained'

A medical examiner on Monday classified George Floyd's death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and suppressed his neck.

"Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)," the report read. Under "other significant conditions" it said Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, and listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder in Floyd's death, and three other officers were fired. An autopsy commissioned for Floyd's family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression, the family's attorneys said on Monday. He called for the third-degree murder charge against Officer Derek Chauvin to be upgraded to first-degree murder and for three other officers to be charged.

His death abuse of power: EU official

The European Union's top diplomat said on Tuesday George Floyd's death was the result of an abuse of power and that the 27-nation bloc is "shocked and appalled" by it.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said law and order officials must not be "using their capacities in the way that has been used in this very, very unhappy death of George Floyd. This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced."

