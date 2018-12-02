George HW Bush: Life and times of '41'

international

From Eastern Europe to the Baltic States to Latin America to the former Soviet republics, many liberal democracies supplanted totalitarian regimes

With former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 2005

The decorated war pilot and former CIA chief was elected President on November 8, 1988. He was sworn in on January 20, 1989, and served until January 20, 1993.

During the term of Bush, or '41' as he was fondly called, the world saw: collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War; the Berlin Wall "fell", and Germany united within NATO following 45 years of postwar division.

From Eastern Europe to the Baltic States to Latin America to the former Soviet republics, many liberal democracies supplanted totalitarian regimes.

During this "historic period of cooperation" as he called it, President Bush worked with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and other key global figures to end the Cold War peacefully. He also reduced the threat of nuclear attack by signing two crucial treaties.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever