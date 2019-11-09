Georgia Andriani: Arbaaz Khan and I will definitely work together

Georgia Andriani has mostly been referred to as Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend in B-Town so far, but the Italian model is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with a comedy titled Welcome To Bajrangpur. Georgia says her true desire is to work with boyfriend Arbaaz in the future, whenever the right script comes along.

Asked when the audience can expect to see her opposite Arbaaz in a film, Georgia said: "Whenever a nice narration comes to us and if we both like it, we will definitely work together in a film."

Does Arbaaz give her career tips? "He has a lot of experience working in this industry. I talk to him about how things work over here, what works in a film and what makes a film do well in this country because I have come here from another country," replied Georgia, while interacting with the media at the announcement of Welcome To Bajrangpur, along with Shreyas Talpade.

Georgia said she loves comedy, which was a big reason she chose the film for the debut. On her debut film, Georgia said: "I think it's a really interesting project, and my character resonates with me. Over the past two to three years, I have been working on my dancing and acting skills, and speaking Hindi as preparation for the role."

Apart from Welcome To Bajrangpur, Georgia will also feature in a special dance number in the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, and she is also making her OTT debut with a Tamil web series titled Karoline Kamakshi.

About learning Tamil, she said: "All the people around me speak in Hindi, so I will learn both languages slowly. I think learning Tamil is a bigger challenge for me than learning Hindi."

Welcome To Bajrangpur stars Shreyas Talpade and Georgia Andirani with Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sanjay Mishra and Sharat Saxena. The film is helmed by Ashish Kumar Dubey and Veer Mahajan.

