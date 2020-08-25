Georgina Rodriguez's latest post sparks engagement rumours to Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was flooded with queries if she is engaged to the Juventus star after she recently Instagrammed this picture for her 20.4 million followers, where her wedding ring finger is covered.

View this post on Instagram Mi amor âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) onAug 22, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

She captioned the post: "YESSS," along with a red rose emoji. An online user was quick to reply: "Are you engaged?" Another wrote: "What do you mean by yes?" Meanwhile, an excited fan exclaimed: "OMG, is this what we all think!"

