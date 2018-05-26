Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez finds shirtless Christiano Ronaldo hot

The iconic Portuguese forward is renowned for many things, with an unerring ability to find the back of the net perhaps the most impressive weapon in a remarkable arsenal



Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, has had plenty of cause for celebration down the years, with the Real Madrid forward revealing that he often opts to remove his shirt as girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez considers him to be, “a hot guy”.

The iconic Portuguese forward is renowned for many things, with an unerring ability to find the back of the net perhaps the most impressive weapon in a remarkable arsenal. Having plundered 450 goals in just 437 appearances for Madrid, Ronaldo has established his unique way of acknowledging those achievements.



Cristiano Ronaldo

His “Siiii” celebration is now replicated by youngsters around the world, with Ronaldo often choosing to accompany his spinning jump with the removal of his top – despite the obvious threat of receiving a yellow card. Quizzed as to why he feels the need to do that, the five-time Ballon d’or winner told Spanish TV show El Chiringuiv El Chiringuito de Jugones: “My girlfriend tells me I’m a hot guy!”

Ronaldo maintains that he never practises a move which got a first airing during an International Champions Cup clash with Chelsea in August 2013. He said: “The people still don’t know how to say it. It’s not Suuuuu. It’s Si.”

