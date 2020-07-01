Georgina Rodriguez flashes ring, sparkling engagement rumours to Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has sparked fresh speculation that she is set to marry the Juventus star.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the couple spent the weekend off the coast of Genoa, Italy on board a GBP30,000-(approx Rs 27.83 lakh)-per-week yacht.

Recently, Georgina posted this picture on Instagram for her 18.8 million followers where she is seen wearing two rings on her ring finger. She captioned it: "Great is one who doesn't need to shine the light of others. #love #goodvibes."

This is not the first time the couple are rumoured to be engaged. Two years ago, there were talks about the model and footballer being engaged when she showed off a ring in an Instagram video. On Friday, she posted a picture with the footballer and wrote: "The only thing I like more than you, is us."

