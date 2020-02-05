Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina was attracted to his body, beauty and height

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that she was very nervous when she first saw the football superstar. Georgina explained that it was his height (6ft 1), body and beauty that she was attracted to when she met him while working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. The Spanish model, who has daughter Alana Martina, two, with the Juventus player, is also raising Ronaldo's kids— Cristiano Jr, nine and twins Eva and Mateo, two.

Talking about the moment when the couple first met, Georgina told Italian magazine Grazia: "What grabbed my attention was his height, his body and his beauty. I was shaking in front of him but a spark had gone off. I am very shy and maybe that upset me, even more so in front of a person that with a single look, deeply touched me. Later, the way Cristiano treats me, takes care of me and loves me covered the rest."

