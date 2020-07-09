Georgina Rodriguez shares stunning bikini photo; Cristiano Ronaldo comments 'most beautiful woman on earth'

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his partner Georgina Rodriguez is the best looking woman in the world.

Georgina posted a picture for her 18.9 million followers reportedly taken on board a GBP30,000-(approx Rs 27.83 lakh)-per-week rented yacht the couple holidayed in recently off the coast of Genoa, Italy, and wrote: "These are the eyes that I put on the love of my life." The post received 2, 827, 368 'likes'. And Cristiano was quick to reply: "The most beautiful woman on earth."

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo's comment indicates that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Rumours of their engagement resurfaced recently after Georgina posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen wearing two rings on her ring finger and captioned it: "Great is one who doesn't need to shine the light of others. #love #goodvibes."

This is not the first time the couple are rumoured to be engaged. Two years ago, there were talks about the model and footballer being engaged when she showed off a ring in an Instagram video.

