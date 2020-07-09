Georgina Rodriguez shares stunning bikini photo; Cristiano Ronaldo comments 'most beautiful woman on earth'
Football superstar Ronaldo believes partner Rodriguez is the most beautiful woman on earth
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his partner Georgina Rodriguez is the best looking woman in the world.
Georgina posted a picture for her 18.9 million followers reportedly taken on board a GBP30,000-(approx Rs 27.83 lakh)-per-week rented yacht the couple holidayed in recently off the coast of Genoa, Italy, and wrote: "These are the eyes that I put on the love of my life." The post received 2, 827, 368 'likes'. And Cristiano was quick to reply: "The most beautiful woman on earth."
According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo's comment indicates that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.
Rumours of their engagement resurfaced recently after Georgina posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen wearing two rings on her ring finger and captioned it: "Great is one who doesn't need to shine the light of others. #love #goodvibes."
This is not the first time the couple are rumoured to be engaged. Two years ago, there were talks about the model and footballer being engaged when she showed off a ring in an Instagram video.
