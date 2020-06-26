Georgina Rodriguez shows us what morning's with Cristiano Ronaldo are like. See photo

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez Instagrammed the above picture to her 18.7 million followers and captioned it: “The only thing I like more than you, is us. #unanochesincafe #love #goodmorning.” The post received 1,345,903 ‘likes’.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Portugal's Women's Health magazine, Georgina Rodriguez revealed she is inspired by her footballer boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness. She said Cristiano's passion and focus towards football is incredible.

"Initially, I was ashamed about working out with Cristiano. I was used to working out at home when he went to train, so we could spend more time together when he returned. But afterwards, that feeling went [away] and now I love exercising with him. He's become my greatest motivation and inspiration. He's an elite athlete. It's incredible how he focuses and devotes himself to his passion for football. There's no doubt he trains more and better than me. There's just no comparison. He's a professional athlete. But I have the best teacher at home and every day I learn something new with him. When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me by a stack of goals," said Georgina.'

According to another report, Ronaldo and Georgina travelled to Portugal to check on the progress on his approx Rs 67.18 crore retirement mansion. The couple enjoyed some lunch at the upmarket resort of Cascais, near Lisbon before they headed to the site of their plush mansion. Cristiano has reportedly purchased a piece of land in Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera.

