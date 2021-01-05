Georgina Rodriguez sparks engagement rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo. See photo

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has hinted that she is engaged to the Juventus star.

Georgina posted a picture on Instagram for her 22.9 million followers where she is seen flaunting a huge diamond ring. She took a selfie and simply posed with her ring, shining bright!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

In a previous post with Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina captioned it: "My destiny. Happy 2021."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

This is not the first time that the couple is rumoured to be engaged. Two years ago, there were similar talks about the model and footballer being engaged when she showed off a ring in an Instagram video.

