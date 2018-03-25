Georgina Rodriguez spends time with beau Cristiano Ronaldo's kids in jacuzzi

Georgina Rodriguez, welcomed baby girl Alana Martina with Cristiano Ronaldo in November last year

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez showed her maternal side, as she enjoyed time in the jacuzzi with twins Eva and Mateo, nine months, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, seven.

Georgina, who welcomed baby girl Alana Martina with Ronaldo in November last year, looked stunning in a black swimwear. She posted this picture with the kids on Instagram on Saturday and captioned it, "Love becomes an appetite for immortality."

