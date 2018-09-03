Gerard Butler puts on loved-up display with girlfriend

hollywood

Gerard Butler put on a loved-up display with his girlfriend Morgan Brown amid claims that they are searching for a house in New York together

Gerard Butler

Actor Gerard Butler put on a loved-up display with his girlfriend Morgan Brown amid claims that they are searching for a house in New York together. They were spotted together on Saturday in Malibu where he couldn't keep his eyes off her as they chatted at a star-studded carnival, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Butler was casually clad in a plaid shirt and camouflage pants, topping off his look with a baseball cap.

He was spotted smiling as he cosied up to Brown.

It was earlier reported that Butler was looking to move in with his on and off girlfriend. They are believed to have been busy eyeing up potential properties in the Chelsea area of New York.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever