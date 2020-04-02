Gerard Pique and wife Shakira struggle to Work From Home with kids around

Spain and Barcelona football star Gerard Pique, 33, and his pop star wife Shakira, 43, are like any other couple at the moment with kids around and struggling to work from home during the Coronavirus lockdown.

During a video call for a charity concert in Spain recently, Barca deep defender Pique said that his sons, Milan, seven, and Sasha, five, constantly follow him and Shakira all around their house. "Parents are like magnets to their children. Wherever we go, they [sons] follow us," said Pique via a video conference during his speech for the LaLiga Santander charity fest.

Shakira, Gerard Pique with sons Sasha and Milan

However, Pique said that the couple continue to work from home as the lockdown is a crucial phase in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. "The reality is that like all of life's changes, you've got to adapt and give it some time. We'll get over this all together," added Pique, who helped raise funds through the concert to battle COVID-19. He has also joined other Spanish sports stars like tennis ace Rafael Nadal and former basketball star Pau Gasol for a Red Cross campaign to help the same cause.

