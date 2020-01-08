Gerard Pique's lover Shakira has no intention of marrying him!

Colombian pop singer Shakira, 42, who has been in a relationship with Barcelona football star Gerard Pique, 32, for over a decade, has said that she is happy to be called his girlfriend or lover and has no intention of marrying him.

"I was not a soccer fan when I first met him but I found him cute. And then someone decided to introduce us. Marriage scares the s**t out of me. I do not want to see me as his wife. I would rather want him to see me as his girlfriend, a lover... I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible, depending on his behaviour," Shakira told US television network CBS News during an interview recently.

The couple met for the first time during the music video shoot of her hit single Waka Waka, the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They began dating the following year and have two sons, Milan, six and Sasha, four.

