German artiste sets relationship goals for musicians with her new song

There are numerous musicians from across the world who have made Mumbai their interim home, performing with local musicians in multiple outfits or teaching. Like most of them, vocalist and pianist Lydia Hendrikje Hornung too was drawn to India because of the Hindustani classical elements that have trickled into styles across Europe — more specifically Amst­e­­r­dam, where she was pursuing her ma­­sters degree in jazz, four years ago.

But what sets her apart is a clear distinction she has made in the city's scene by releasing her own original content — a rarity, given the fact that most such musicians are constrained due to India's strict one-year visa rule. While she is already one EP old, Hornung is all set to launch her first solo single, titled Mine, next month.



"Most musicians come to play in India for a certain cause or project, but I decided to move because when I first came here seven years ago — and lived here for two months — I felt a connection with the place and people. I was ready to leave Amsterdam and wanted to make Mumbai my home and explore, while writing my own music, even though it's not easy to fit in — given that I don't look Indian and don't speak Hindi too well.," says Hornung. "But, Mumbai is my home now, and not just a job opportunity. So, after settling in, it only seemed natural for me to release my own work," says the Bandra West resident.

Unlike her previous original release, a fun and peppy single in collaboration with German musician Dario Brandt last year called Bombay Aaram Se, Mine is more a soul-baring project. Though it's groovy, the RnB number also has some electronic influences and neo soul vibe, unlike Hornung's previous works and jazz renditions she's famous for.

"The track is more mellow and packs influences that emerge from having worked with Mumbai artistes for years," explains Hornung. It's also the musical parallel of "drink some chai and breathe" for Hornung, as it's the product of a break-up. The track is all about starting afresh in a city. "I had been dating an Indian guy since I got here. So, after the relationship ended, my journey has been more about rediscovering India without him — a new phase," she adds.

Hornung reveals that she has now stopped her teaching job, renewed her visa and signed multiple projects as a freelance musician, including recording a disco dance number, besides also trying her hand at DJ-ing, though that's just for fun. But she will continue doing jazz gigs, as improvising jazz standards is her go-to tool when she hits a musician's block.

