German Badminton Championship: Subhankar Dey, Ajay Jayaram crash out
Seventh seeded Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama beat India's Ajay Jayaram 21-12, 22-20 in 39 minutes while eighth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen beat Subhankar 21-12, 21-15 in 50 minutes
India's Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey lost their respective men's singles matches in straight games to get ousted from the German Badminton Championship here yesterday.
Seventh seeded Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama beat India's Ajay Jayaram 21-12, 22-20 in 39 minutes while eighth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen beat Subhankar 21-12, 21-15 in 50 minutes. Indian challenge in women's doubles ended with J Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram losing to Chow Mein Kuan and Lee Meng Yean of Malaysia 15-21, 16-21.
