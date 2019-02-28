German Badminton Championship: Subhankar Dey, Ajay Jayaram crash out

badminton

Seventh seeded Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama beat India's Ajay Jayaram 21-12, 22-20 in 39 minutes while eighth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen beat Subhankar 21-12, 21-15 in 50 minutes

Ajay Jayaram

India's Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey lost their respective men's singles matches in straight games to get ousted from the German Badminton Championship here yesterday.

Seventh seeded Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama beat India's Ajay Jayaram 21-12, 22-20 in 39 minutes while eighth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen beat Subhankar 21-12, 21-15 in 50 minutes. Indian challenge in women's doubles ended with J Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram losing to Chow Mein Kuan and Lee Meng Yean of Malaysia 15-21, 16-21.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever