German Cup: Lewandowski to the rescue as Bayern Munich survive scare

football

Bayern were 2-1 down at half-time having gone down to ten men early in the game, and threw away a two-goal lead in the second half

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is ecstatic after scoring against Heidenheim on Wednesday

Robert Lewandowski saved his team from a humiliating German Cup exit as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat second-tier Heidenheim in a 5-4 thriller on Wednesday. Bayern were 2-1 down at half-time having gone down to ten men early in the game, and threw away a two-goal lead in the second half.

Yet Lewandowski's late winner ended a rollercoaster resistance from Heidenheim and sent Bayern into the semi-finals. "I don't really know what to think of this game," said Bayern striker Thomas Mueller. "After such a great start, it should have gone differently for us. We didn't play well, particularly after the red card, and it doesn't feel all that good."

