German firm bans WhatsApp from work phones
The company said such social media apps had "deficiencies" that made it difficult to comply with tough new EU data protection legislation, especially their insistence on having access to a user's contact list.
Representational Image
German car parts supplier Continental has said it was banning the use of WhatsApp and Snapchat on work-issued mobile phones "with immediate effect" because of data protection concerns.
The company said such social media apps had "deficiencies" that made it difficult to comply with tough new EU data protection legislation, especially their insistence on having access to a user's contact list.
"Continental is prohibiting its employees from using social media apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat in its global company network, effective immediately," the firm said.
A key principle of the EU's new general data protection regulation is that individuals must explicitly grant permission for their data to be used. But, Continental said that by demanding full access to address books, WhatsApp had shifted the burden onto the user, essentially expecting them to contact everyone in their phone to let them know their data was being shared.
The Hanover-based firm said it stood ready to reverse its decision once the service providers "change the basic settings to ensure that their apps comply with data-protection regulations by default".
Washington sues online titans
The US state of Washington announced it was suing Google and Facebook for not abiding by local law requirements regarding keeping records of political ads. Campaign finance laws in that state call on ad sellers to keep track of who is behind ads and how much is spent, and make the information available to the public.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Worst Crime: Man held for raping daughter and killing fourth wife