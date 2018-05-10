German 'keeper Neuer's FIFA World Cup hopes hang by a thread

Manuel Neuer has poured serious doubt on his World Cup chances while his Bayern Munich coach yesterday says Germany's goalkeeper will not play again in the Bundesliga this season



Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer has poured serious doubt on his World Cup chances while his Bayern Munich coach yesterday says Germany's goalkeeper will not play again in the Bundesliga this season. "I do not think it's imaginable that I go into such a tournament without match practice," Neuer said at an event on Tuesday night on his Russia 2018 chances.

Neuer, 32, has been sidelined by a fractured foot since September and is running out of time to be fit for Germany's opening World Cup match against Mexico in Moscow on June 17. Jupp Heynckes has ruled Neuer out of Bayern's final league game at home to Stuttgart on Saturday. Bayern's back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is also expected to deputise in the German Cup final on May 19 against Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin.

"Manuel will not be in the squad for Saturday's final home game against Stuttgart, for the cup final the decision is still open," said Heynckes on Bayern's website. If he misses the Berlin final, Neuer could only get the necessary match practice in two games before the World Cup — Germany's friendlies away to Austria in Klagenfurt on June 2 and at home against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen on June 8. "There are still a few games. I have to make the right decision," Neuer said.

