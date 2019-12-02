MENU
German model Brenda Patea confirms dating tennis ace Alexander Zverev in new post

Updated: Dec 02, 2019, 08:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

According to a report in Swiss newspaper, Blick, Patea was with Zverev at the Paris Masters and the ATP World Tour Finals in London. Zverev reportedly split with Russian tennis player Olya Sharypova in April

Alexander Zverev and model Brenda Pate
Alexander Zverev and model Brenda Pate

German tennis ace Alexander Zverev and model Brenda Patea have gone public with their relationship. The German model Instagrammed a series of pictures of her holidaying in Mexico

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

From the first sunrise to the last sunset!ð§¡

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) onNov 29, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

In one of the pictures Alexander Zverev, 22, and Patea, 26, are seen striking the famous pose from the movie, Titanic and she captioned it, "From the first sunrise to the last sunset!"

According to a report in Swiss newspaper, Blick, Patea was with Zverev at the Paris Masters and the ATP World Tour Finals in London. Zverev reportedly split with Russian tennis player Olya Sharypova in April.

Alexander Zverev is the second-youngest tennis player to enter the top ten ATP rankings. Zverev was born in Germany but resides in Monaco. The 22-year-old tennis sensation's best result at Grand Slam tournaments is entering the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2018 and 2019. Alexander Zverev has often stated Roger Federer as his favourite and inspiration.

