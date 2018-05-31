German police: 1 dead, 2 injured in knife attack on train

Federal police said in a statement the incident took place today at around 7 pm local time

Police say one man has been killed and two people injured in a knife attack on a train in the northern German city of Flensburg. Federal police said in a statement the incident took place on Wednesday at around 7 pm local time.

They said the details of the attack were not clear yet, but that one of the injured was a 22-year-old female police officer. The statement said she appeared to have used her pistol, suggesting she may have killed the man.

German daily Bild reported that following a dispute, one man attacked another man with a knife and then a police officer who was called to intervene.

The German news agency DPA reported the Flensburg main train station had been evacuated and service to Flensburg had been interrupted temporarily.

