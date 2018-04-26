German Police arrest couple with 130 pounds of stolen chocolate

The two are under investigation for commercial shoplifting

Two people are under investigation in Germany after being caught in possession of some 60 kilograms of stolen Chocolate. Braunschweig police said on Thursday a 35-year-old woman was nabbed by an alert cashier at a supermarket on Tuesday as she checked out only a few items but had 9 kilogrammes (about 20 pounds) of purloined chocolate concealed under her floor-length skirt.

Upon further investigation, police found another 50 kilogrammes of chocolate bars, boxes of chocolates and other confectionery stashed in five bags with her 39-year-old accomplice in a car outside.

Police say "even for those with a high affinity for chocolate the amount of candy found could not be considered for personal use."

The two are under investigation for commercial shoplifting. Officers have confiscated the sweets.

