German police save man from baby squirrel

international

Police said on Twitter the man told them: "Help, I'm being pursued by a squirrel."

The squirrel is being looked after in an animal rescue centre

A man had to be rescued by police when he was being chased by a baby squirrel. Officers received a call for help and arrived to see the animal still chasing the caller in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Police said on Twitter the man told them: "Help, I'm being pursued by a squirrel." Officers launched their own chase for the squirrel which they caught and the animal fell asleep. Police say the rodent has now become their new mascot and has been dubbed Karl-Friedrich. The animal is being well looked after in an animal rescue centre. Karlsruhe police posted a tweet about the case on Thursday with more pictures of the squirrel in custody.

A police spokeswoman said squirrels that have lost their mothers often focus on a person as a replacement. She said it can be "pretty scary" and added that the caller "was certainly feeling a bit threatened". Squirrel attacks can sometime be serious — in July 2017 New York authorities put out warnings about an unusually aggressive squirrel which had attacked five people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever