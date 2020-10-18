German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine after bodyguard tests positive for COVID-19

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier poses at his desk prior the recording of his Easter speech in Berlin. Pic/ AFP

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier entered quarantine Saturday after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for the president's office. Steinmeier's first test was negative. Further tests are planned in the coming days.

Germany on Saturday recorded 7,830 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily spike since the pandemic began, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's state disease control and prevention agency.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas went into quarantine in September after one of his bodyguards had caught COVID-19. Maas later tested negative for the disease.

In March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-quarantined for two weeks after meeting with an infected doctor. She later tested negative.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever